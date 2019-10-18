



SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Now to a weekly segment you will only see right here on CBS 4.

Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us – men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country. Today, we’re meeting retired U.S. Army Sergeant Major Jim Moye.

Sergeant Major Moye served in the United States Army from 1983 to 2008. He started as a helicopter repairman and worked his way up to flight engineer before joining the army’s elite anti-terrorist unit known as Delta Force. In December 1989 he was a part of Operation Just Cause and they conducted their first successful rescue.

Moye said six helicopters were used for the operation. One was shot on the way in, a second, which was carrying the freed hostage, was shot down on the way out. Thankfully, everyone survived.

“It was the highlight of my career even though it happened early on. From there I went to Operation Desert Storm, operations in Somalia in 1993, Iraq, Afghanistan with a lot of little operations around the world. I am proud of my career because it’s easy to be proud of a country that lets people worship the God they want and the way they want to. To have the freedoms they do. I’d like to think of my career as all of the things that America stands for” said Moye.

Moye was honored at a recent Florida Panthers game. His family was by his side, holding him tightly and as they proudly stood by his side as the fan-filled arena took to their feet to honor this hero among us.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4 we would like to say thank you retired U.S. Army Sergeant Major Jim Moye for all your years of service and dedication to our country.