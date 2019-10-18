TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) – A nanny who sexually abused a boy in her care, and who gave birth to his son, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Marissa Mowry, 28, was sentenced on Wednesday after pleading guilty to sexual battery and agreeing to be designated a sexual predator.
Authorities say the abuse started when the boy was 11 and Mowry was 22. The now 17-year-old victim and his 5-year-old son appeared Wednesday with the teen’s mother, who testified that the family initially thought Mowry had a baby with her boyfriend. Her son later disclosed he was the father, and DNA proved it.
The teen’s mother said this changed her son’s life, but he’s an “amazing dad,” taking his son to school each day before going to school himself.
