MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Pompano Beach man in connection with the killing of two people last month in Deerfield Beach.

BSO says Juan Ayala Soto was arrested shortly before 11 p.m. at his home and is currently being held without bond at the BSO Main Jail

Soto, police said, faces two counts of first-degree murder in the fatal shootings of Jessica Aponte and Luis Alberto Lopez Sanchez.

Investigators believe the shooting involved an ongoing dispute between Soto and Sanchez.

The killings took place at around 9:40 a.m. on September 25.

Jessica Aponte’s co-workers went to her house in the 400 block of Northeast 39th Street when she failed to show up for work.

They discovered the body of a man when they looked inside the house through an open door and called police.

Responding officers found Aponte, 41, and Sanchez, 24, dead inside the residence.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is asked to contact BSO at (954) 321-4212 or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).