MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Davie police are looking for two suspects accused of targeting a Walgreens Liquor Store in Davie.

Police said it happened on October 13th at around 8:30 p.m. at the store located in the 13600 block of SR 84.

Authorities say two women and a man entered the store and spent a least 15 minutes loitering until there were a few customers left.

Store surveillance cameras show the male jumping over the counter and attacking the clerk as he attempts to use his walkie-talkie radio to call for help.

Video also shows one of the women jumping the counter to join in the attack of the clerk.

Police said that in the meantime, the third woman ran out of the store with stolen liquor bottles in hand.

The suspects behind the counter leave the premises as the store manager arrives at the front of the store.

Authorities said one of the women, identified as Randazia Bryant, was arrested by police in the area shortly after the robbery call came out.

The other two suspects are still on the run and have not been identified.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact the Davie police at 954-693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477)