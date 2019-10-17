MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman in a wheelchair was injured in an early morning hit and run in Miami.
It happened at NE 2nd Avenue at 54th Street around 3:30 a.m.
A witness said he saw one car miss the woman but a second driver didn’t see her in time and hit her. He said the driver kept going.
The witness said he knows the woman that got hurt, she’s known to visit a convenience store in the area.
Before the police arrived, he said good Samaritans were nearby to help.
“When we heard the crash, we all ran over from Churchill’s Pub across the street. Being a veteran myself, you know I instantly went over there to see if she was okay,” he said. “A nurse came. Thank god. I don’t know how she came over here. I guess she was passing by. She helped her out.”
The woman, who had injuries on her face and legs, was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Police have not released her condition.
