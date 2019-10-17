Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A trial date has been set for confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz.
A circuit court for the seventh judicial circuit in Broward issued an order setting the dates for pretrial motions and for trial on Thursday afternoon.
The trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 27, 2020.
CLICK HERE TO READ THE ORDER SETTING DATES FOR PRETIRAL MOTIONS AND FOR TRIAL
Cruz is accused of killing 17 students and educators at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Cruz is facing the death penalty for mass shooting that also injured 17 others.
He faces 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.
