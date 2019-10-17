HALLANDALE BEACH (CBSMiami) – Broward families in need are getting a much needed boost thanks to the Mobile School Pantry.
At a ribbon cutting ceremony in Hallandale Beach, the Broward Teacher Union along with the Mobile School Pantry unveiled their high-tech refrigerated bus.
It’s Equipped with its very own aisles full fruits, vegetables and canned goods for low-income families.
“They need food to be engaged with their teacher, to listen to her, to understand… and want to learn. So, full tummies fuel minds,” said Zeina Zein-Wolland, founder of the Mobile School Pantry.
“We say when kids have the right tools, and when they’re eating food items that are healthy for them, this sets them up for lifelong success in life.”
Teachers from the union told CBS4 they hope to give families a sense that their community cares about them.
