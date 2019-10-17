Comments
TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) – A man has been detained in Pasco County after he reportedly shot at a man in a McDonald’s parking lot and then stole a car from a drive-through customer who tried to help the injured man.
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said that Luis Tull, 35, was taken into custody in connection with the shooting and carjacking in Zephyrhills on Wednesday.
The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, and the bystander was not injured.
Investigators found the stolen car shortly after the shooting.
