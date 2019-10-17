Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police detectives are investigating a double shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade.
Authorities say it happened in the area of 110th Avenue and Southwest 200th Street on Wednesday night.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported a man who was shot multiple times to Jackson South Medical Center.
They also treated a woman who was shot on the scene.
Police say they have arrested one person in connection with the shooting, but continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).
You must log in to post a comment.