COOPER CITY (CBSMiami) – A South Florida student-athlete is making school history.

Sofia Molina is the starting kicker for Cooper City High School’s football team.

The 15-year-old is the school’s first female football player.

Her coach told CBS4 News Sofia is not only a talented football player but a great example for other female athletes.

“She’s really taken on a great role and big step for females in sports. She does a great job. She’s a great athlete overall,” said coach Rocky Morgan.

Cooper City High School kicker Sofia Molina nailing a long practice kick. (CBS4)

Sofia is also confident, which is key attribute all kickers need to succeed.

“I do think I have a pretty decent kick,” she said. “My goal is just to make it… through the field goal. I don’t really have a set distance… because I can kick any distance my heart, I desire to.”

As the season continues, Sofia says, she hopes she can make the varsity team and continue playing alongside her teammates.

