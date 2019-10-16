COOPER CITY (CBSMiami) – A South Florida student-athlete is making school history.
Sofia Molina is the starting kicker for Cooper City High School’s football team.
The 15-year-old is the school’s first female football player.
Her coach told CBS4 News Sofia is not only a talented football player but a great example for other female athletes.
“She’s really taken on a great role and big step for females in sports. She does a great job. She’s a great athlete overall,” said coach Rocky Morgan.
Sofia is also confident, which is key attribute all kickers need to succeed.
“I do think I have a pretty decent kick,” she said. “My goal is just to make it… through the field goal. I don’t really have a set distance… because I can kick any distance my heart, I desire to.”
As the season continues, Sofia says, she hopes she can make the varsity team and continue playing alongside her teammates.
