



PLANTATION (CBSMiami) – A Sunrise father of three is in critical condition after being hit by two drivers.

It all happened on Sunday 6:20 a.m. when 35-year-old Jose Cruz was rear ended on West Sunrise Blvd. just before the Florida Turnpike.

When he got out of his SUV a second driver hit him.

Both drivers fled, leaving Cruz in the road and their vehicles behind.

Cruz’s wife, Jasmine Diaz, was in the vehicle when both collisions happened, sending her glasses flying off.

When she found Cruz she said he was covered in blood on the ground.

He is in critical condition with a severe brain injury, broken bones and punctured Lungs.

“It’s horrible I would never imagine him like that, never,” Diaz told CBS4’s Joan Murray.

Cruz had just started a new job and had no health insurance.

“All I can do is wait and pray that the Lord will bring him back to see his little girls,” she said.

Cruz’s brother has set up a GoFundMe page to help with his medical care.

Plantation police are investigating the accidents.

The cars that were left behind by the hit-and-run drivers are impounded.