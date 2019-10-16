Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A portion of the “No Contact” water advisory in Miami-Dade has been lifted.
The advisory was issued last Saturday.
The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department said an electrical power outage at the Central District Wastewater Treatment Plant “resulted in an overflow of fully treated, chlorinated effluent.”
Power was restored, but after 100,000 gallons of treated sewage spilled out into the waterway next to the facility.
The beaches that remain under the “No Contact” advisory include Crandon North, Virginia Key Beach, and Fisher Island.
Residents are urged to avoid recreational water activities at these beaches including swimming, fishing, and boating.
