MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are asking for the public’s help as they work to solve a deadly hit and run.

It happened September 27th in the 17000 block of NW 67th Avenue. Yanitza Roques, 46, was struck by two SUVs just before 11 p.m.

On Wednesday, traffic homicide detectives went to the intersection of NW 167th Street and NW 67th Avenue where they handed out flyers and talked to residents to see if they could develop new leads that would help them find the drivers responsible.

Surveillance video from the block shows Roques had her dog with her when she was struck. Her beloved poodle, Mimi, survived the deadly accident.

“She was out walking her dog when a black SUV pulled a U-turn and struck her and kept going and a second vehicle then ran her over,” Roques’ daughter Marisol O’Farrill said after learning of what happened.

Police say neither driver stopped or called 911 to report that a woman had been struck.

“I can’t understand how someone can hit someone like that and keep going. This is not fair. This is heinous, she did not deserve this,” said O’Farrill.

Anyone with information that can help the police is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 493-TIPS (8477).