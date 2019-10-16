



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There will be another round of overnight closures on I-95 Wednesday night.

All northbound I-95 lanes will be closed from SR 836/I-395 to SR 112/I-195 so crews can safely install overhead sign structures that span over the entire roadway.

“This has to be done. We’re dealing with structures that weight 20 thousand to 30 thousand pounds and we are erecting them over the entire span of the roadway. So we definitely can’t have vehicles driving underneath,” said Florida Department of Transportation community outreach specialist Oscar Gonzalez.

Here is what you need to know:

Wednesday and Thursday:

All northbound I-95 lanes will be closed from SR 836/I-395 to SR 112/I-195 between 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. The ramps on SR 836 and I-395 to northbound I-95 will be closed during this time frame as well.