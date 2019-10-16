TAMPA (CBSMiami) – The dramatic increase in teen vaping in the state has led Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody to launch a major investigation into 20 vaping companies that do business here.
The investigation will “focus on the marketing practices and online sales strategies of these companies to determine if they have intentionally targeted minors, tempting them to vape,” Moody said.
“It’s illegal under Florida law to sell these products to anyone under 18, yet vaping among our youth is out of control. It’s my job, as Attorney General, to protect Floridians and that’s what I’m determined to do,” she added.
WATCH: FLORIDA ATTORNEY GENERAL ASHLEY MOODY ANNOUNCE VAPING COMPANY INVESTIGATION
Click Here: List Of Vaping Companies To Be Investigated
According to a state Department of Health released last April, there was a 58 percent increase in the use of e-cigarettes among Florida high school students from 2017 to 2018. According to the report, nearly one in four Florida high school students now admits to vaping.
One study found two-thirds of young persons didn’t even know vaping products contained nicotine.
In addition to the targeting of minors, the investigation will also look to see if the companies deceptively or unfairly represented that their products can help smokers quit the habit without FDA approval to make such claims.
There have been 68 reported cases of vaping-related pulmonary illnesses statewide.
