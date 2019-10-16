MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is looking for two women accused of drugging and robbing a tourist who had been playing poker at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel Casino.

Video released by authorities shows the women meeting the victim at around 2 a.m. on September 13 while he was at the poker table.

The cameras then show one of the suspects pouring a substance into the victim’s drink and then handing it to him while at the slot machines.

The victim would later tell police he felt drugged and had difficulty moving after having that drink.

Video then shows the women helping the man out of the casino and into a black or dark-colored Honda Fit.

Police believe this vehicle was driven by a third suspect who took the victim and his companions to the Sleeping Inn in Dania Beach.

The victim says he woke up in the morning only to discover $1,000 in cash missing, along with a gold and silver Rolex worth approximately $15,000.

One of the women has blonde hair, a tattoo on her upper left chest and is between 35 to 45 years old. She wore a black blouse and black pants. The second woman is also 35 to 45 years old and was wearing a leopard jumpsuit, police said.

If you recognize the women, police would like to hear from you at 954-518-0153 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477). If your tip leads to an arrest, you would be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.