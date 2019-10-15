



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s traffic trouble on the horizon as another round of lane closures on a big stretch of I-95 is set to begin Tuesday night.

All northbound I-95 lanes will be closed from SR 836/I-395 to SR 112/I-195 so crews can safely install overhead sign structures that span over the entire roadway.

“This has to be done. We’re dealing with structures that weight 20 thousand to 30 thousand pounds and we are erecting them over the entire span of the roadway. So we definitely can’t have vehicles driving underneath,” said Florida Department of Transportation community outreach specialist Oscar Gonzalez.

Here is what you need to know:

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday:

All northbound I-95 lanes will be closed from SR 836/I-395 to SR 112/I-195 between 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. The ramps on SR 836 and I-395 to northbound I-95 will be closed during this time frame as well.

Drivers on northbound I-95 can: Access the eastbound I-395 ramp and then exit at Biscayne Boulevard Go north on Biscayne Boulevard and access the westbound I-195 entrance ramp Access the northbound I-95 entrance ramp

Drivers on eastbound SR 836 can: Exit at NW 27 Avenue, then go north on NW 27 Avenue Enter the eastbound SR 112 ramp to access the northbound I-95 entrance ramp

Drivers on Miami Beach can: DETOUR ON TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15: Go west on the MacArthur Causeway Exit at Biscayne Boulevard and then turn north Access the entrance ramp to westbound I-195 and then go north on I-95 DETOUR ON WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16 AND THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17: Access SR 907/Alton Road to westbound I-195/Julia Tuttle Causeway Access the northbound I-95 ramp



Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday:

The NW 8 Street ramp to northbound I-95 will be closed between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Drivers can:

Go east on NW 8 Street, then turn left at NE 1 Avenue, then turn right on NE 10 Street

Turn left at Biscayne Boulevard and continue north

Access the westbound I-195 entrance ramp to I-95 north

For more information, call FDOT’s Public Information Office at 305-470-5349, Construction Community Outreach Specialist Oscar Gonzalez at 786-280-0983, or go to the website at www.fdotmiamidade.com.