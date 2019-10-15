



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sebastian the Ibis is one of two Florida sports mascots in the running to join the Mascot Hall of Fame.

The University of Miami mascot is the only college mascot to be considered as part of the final 10.

Members of the public who wish to vote will need to register and pay a fee to participate in the voting, which starts Sunday, Oct. 20th.

Sports mascots are elected each year by members and an executive committee.

The 24-member executive committee has selected 10 of the top mascots to move on to the Final Ballot.

The 10 finalists are: Youppi! of the Montreal Canadiens, Blue of the Indianapolis Colts, S. J. Sharkie of the San Jose Sharks, Boomer of the Indiana Pacers, UM’s Sebastian The Ibis, Globie of the Harlem Globetrotters, The Oriole Bird of the Baltimore Orioles, Jaxson de Ville of the Jacksonville Jaguars, T.C. Bear of the Minnesota Twins, and Bernie the Brewer of the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Mascot Hall of Fame honors performers, performances, and programs that have positively impacted their communities.

Organizers say eligible mascots for the Hall must have existed for a minimum of 10 years and must have given memorable performances.

The Mascot Hall of Fame was founded by David Raymond, the original Phillie Phanatic and it is based in Whiting, Indiana.

