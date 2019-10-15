MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s October 15, which marks the final day of rainy season, and South Florida will enjoy it without much rain.

Rainy season officially started on May 15. According to CBS4 Meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez, South Florida sees about 70% of its annual rainfall during the wet season. On average, there is about 35 to 45 inches during the rainy season.

The National Weather Service will issue a rainy season summary with a look back at our final rainfall totals for the season.

In the meantime, high pressure will keep the area dry and mostly sunny Tuesday with seasonable highs in the upper 80s.

A coastal flood advisory remains in effect due to the potential for minor coastal flooding around high tide times. The next high tide for Miami Beach takes place at 9:53 a.m. and the next high tide for Ft. Lauderdale will take place at 10:10 a.m.

Winds will be a little lighter Tuesday. There is moderate risk of rip currents for Broward and Miami-Dade county beaches, but there is a high risk of rip currents for Palm Beach county beaches.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a light breeze and lows in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday, winds will shift out of the Southwest and it will be warmer with highs climbing to around 90 degrees. A few showers will be possible in the afternoon.

It will stay hot through Thursday with highs in the low 90s and the rain chance will start to increase due to more moisture ahead of a weak cold front.

Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible on Friday. With more clouds and some rain, highs will come back down to normal with the upper 80s.

The weather will remain unsettled through Saturday as a frontal boundary likely stalls out over South Florida with the potential for passing showers and scattered storms through the weekend.