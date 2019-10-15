MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new traffic study claims Miami is among the ‘best driving cities’ in the nation based on factors like issuance of traffic tickets and citations.
But this should not be surprising to members of law enforcement in the county.
Until recently, at least in Miami-Dade, police officers were writing fewer traffic tickets because the department was running out of paper ticket books.
The QuoteWizard study evaluated cities on four factors, to determine over-all driver quality. Those factors were: Accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and traffic citations.
The company said it analyzed data from millions of insurance quotes in the top 75 cities in the country.
These were the 10 best cities for drivers, according to the study:
1. Detroit, MI
2. Louisville, KY
3. Chicago, IL
4. Miami, FL
5. Grand Rapids, MI
6. Little Rock, AR
7. St. Louis, MO
8. New Orleans, LA
9. Fort Myers, FL
10. Lexington, KY
The top 10 worst cities were:
1. Portland, OR
2. Boise, ID
3. Virginia Beach, VA
4. Columbus, OH
5. Sacramento, CA
6. Salt Lake City, UT
7. Cleveland, OH
8. Denver, CO
9. San Francisco, CA
10. Richmond, VA
