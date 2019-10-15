TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — There are new photos making the rounds showing Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, two Soviet-born Florida businessmen arrested on charges of funneling foreign cash into U.S. elections, at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ election night victory party in Orlando last year.
Parnas and Fruman, who are tied to President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani and now face federal criminal charges were photographed with DeSantis at his watch party on Election Night in November 2018.
The photographs were taken by a photographer on assignment for The Associated Press.
In this Nov. 6, 2018 photo, Florida Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis, center, greets supporters after being declared the winner of the Florida gubernatorial race at an election party in Orlando, Fla. Standing in the crowd are Lev Parnas, left, and next to him Igor Fruman. Parnas and Fruman are facing criminal charges in connection with President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani’s effort to launch a Ukrainian corruption investigation against Joe Biden and his son Hunter. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
One image shows Parnas and Fruman waiting to shake DeSantis’ hand.
Another shows Parnas standing behind First Lady Casey DeSantis as the governor-to-be talks to reporters.
In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, Florida Governor-elect Ron DeSantis, right, answers questions from reporters, with his wife Casey, after being declared the winner of the Florida gubernatorial race at an election party, in Orlando, Fla. Standing behind Casey DeSantis is Lev Parnas. Parnas and his associate Igor Fruman are facing federal charges in connection to efforts by President Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to launch a Ukrainian corruption investigation against Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
After the men were charged with campaign finance violations, DeSantis directed an affiliated political action committee to return $50,000 the men donated through a company.
The men were arrested on a four-county indictment that includes charges of conspiracy, making false statements to the Federal Election Commission and falsification of records.
In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, supporters of Florida gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis wait for results at his election party in Orlando, Fla. Standing in the middle of the front row is Lev Parnas. Parnas and his associate Igor Fruman are facing federal charges in connection to efforts by President Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to launch a Ukrainian corruption investigation against Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Officials say they had key roles in Rudy Giuliani’s efforts to launch a Ukrainian corruption investigation against Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
