MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A homeless man is in jail after he’s accused of threatening two Jewish men who were walking along Collins Avenue on Sunny Isles Beach Monday night.

Larry Greene, 66, faced a Miami-Dade County judge Tuesday morning on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say Greene began yelling, “Go back to Israel,” to Stephane Amar and Maor Azulay, who had just left a local synagogue for services.

When Greene allegedly pulled out a knife, Amar and Azulay say they feared for their lives.

“He would have tried to kill me or any Jewish person,” Azulay told police.

Prosecutors say Greene is homeless and was arrested in 2016 on aggravated assault charges for threatening a gay man.

Judge Renatha S. Francis said, “Mr. Greene is an extreme danger to this community.”

She ordered Greene held on $25,000 bond for each assault charge.

Azulay told CBS4 he could not comment because he is observing a Jewish holiday.