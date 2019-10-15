MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hard Rock Stadium and Formula 1 have an agreement to create a new Miami Grand Prix.
They released a promotional video on Tuesday.
The greatest racing spectacle on the planet could be coming to Miami. #F1Miami
Learn more about @F1Miami: https://t.co/y8Pnen1J0f pic.twitter.com/qZ8SaMyADZ
— F1 Miami Grand Prix (@f1miami) October 15, 2019
The Miami-Dade County Commission needs to sign off on the deal.
They say if all goes as planned, the first race would be held at the stadium in May of 2021.
Hard Rock Stadium and F1 estimate this race would have an annual economic impact of $400 million.
In the plans released Tuesday, the track appears to be contained entirely within stadium property.
Learn More about @f1miami > https://t.co/1fzxaP7YWk pic.twitter.com/hDJJ246UIf
— F1 Miami Grand Prix (@f1miami) October 15, 2019
