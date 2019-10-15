MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The family of a man who was killed in a drive-by shooting is asking anyone with information that could help solve his murder to come forward.

Anthony Hill was gunned down while riding his bike in Overtown on August 3rd. It happened at NW 2nd Avenue and NW 13th Street, the same month as he would have turned 31.

“They just took a part of me, had to take my child why,” said Phyliss Hill, Anthony’s mother.

It’s the kind of pain only a mother feels.

“He didn’t bother nobody, what he did so wrong to you,” she said.

Hill’s family said they want his killer arrested.

“We haven’t received justice and that’s the main thing our family wants,” said Anthony’s sister Shakita Hill.

Investigators believe Hill was targeted and detectives say there are witnesses but few leads.

“There is only so much we can do without the community. We can only get to a certain point until we hit a wall,” said Miami homicide Detective Amado Ventura.

Hill’s family said they don’t know why anyone would go after him. What they do know is that an eight-year-old boy is without a father and a family is living with the unbearable.

“If you know anything, say something, please,” said Anthony’s sister Michelle Cure.

“Just come forward, so I can be able to rest,” said Phyllis Hill through tears.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 493-TIPS (8477) where they can leave an anonymous tip.