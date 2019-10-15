DORAL (CBSMiami) – A Doral police officer is being investigated after drawing his weapon on a man and breaking his leg while pulling him out of his car.

The incident took place last May at a Shell gas station.

Police claimed 31-year-old Craig Nembhard charged at them with his car after receiving a traffic ticket.

But after state prosecutors reviewed the video and conflicting chain of events in his arrest report, prosecutors decided not to move forward with charges against Nembhard.

David Kubiliun, Nembhard’s attorney, released a statement saying he was “grateful the whole incident was recorded” and is seeking justice.

“We are pleased that the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office decided to drop the charges against Mr. Nembhard in this case. It is clear that my client at no time tried to harm the police officers as suggested in the arrest affidavit. To me, it seems as though the officer who wrote the arrest affidavit was trying to justify the officer’s excessive force by falsely charging him with an assault on this officer‘s life. Thankfully, the whole incident was recorded. We are looking forward to getting justice for Mr. Nembhard.”

The Doral Police Department also released a statement saying they’re “conducting their own investigation.”