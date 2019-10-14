Comments
HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – A man accused of shooting another man in the face at a busy Hialeah intersection has been arrested.
Stanislav Rafael Rodriguez, 37, is accused of shooting the man at W 12th Avenue and Okeechobee Road on Saturday.
Investigators say after the shots were fired, the injured man went to the Rainbow Inn Motel a few blocks away to call for help.
The man was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center.
Police say Rodriguez and the man know each other.
Rodriguez has been charged with attempted first degree murder.
You must log in to post a comment.