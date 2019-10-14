  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hialeah Shooting, Local TV, Miami News

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – A man accused of shooting another man in the face at a busy Hialeah intersection has been arrested.

Stanislav Rafael Rodriguez, 37, is accused of shooting the man at W 12th Avenue and Okeechobee Road on Saturday.

Investigators say after the shots were fired, the injured man went to the Rainbow Inn Motel a few blocks away to call for help.

The man was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center.

Police say Rodriguez and the man know each other.

Rodriguez has been charged with attempted first degree murder.

Comments