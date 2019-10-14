MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A nice, dry start to this Columbus day with a mix of sun and clouds.

It was a mild morning with mid to upper 70s in Broward and Miami-Dade. A little warmer across the Keys with the low 80s.

This afternoon highs will be seasonable in the upper 80s. A few showers will be possible. Although the breeze is lighter, the onshore flow will continue to lead to a dangerous high risk of rip currents at the beach. Swimming is not recommended.

A coastal flood advisory is still in effect from Palm Beach down to the Upper Keys through this evening due to the potential of moderate coastal flooding around high tide times.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 70s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out overnight.

On Tuesday, drier air moves in and the rain chance will be lower. Highs will continue in the upper 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday with plenty of sunshine.

Late week moisture will increase as our winds shift out of the south ahead of a front. We will be warmer and more humid on Thursday with highs rising to 90 degrees. On Friday we’ll see more showers and thunderstorms. A frontal boundary will likely stall out and keep us unsettled through the weekend. The rain chance remains high on Saturday. By Sunday we’ll see the chance for some scattered storms.

Taking a look at the Atlantic, at 8 a.m., Tropical Storm Melissa was located about 415 miles south of Cape Race, New Foundland. It was racing east-northeast at 20 miles per hour. Melissa is forecast to dissipate today or tomorrow as it moves into the northern Atlantic.

A large low pressure system over the far eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean, about 300 miles southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands, is moving slowly west-northwest. This disturbance is becoming better organized and environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for a tropical depression to form during the next few days as it moves near the Cabo Verde Islands. This system is forecast to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to portions of the Cabo Verde Islands later today through Tuesday. This area has an 80% chance of cyclone development during the next 48 hours and over the next five days.

A tropical wave located over the central Atlantic remains disorganized and only has a 10% chance of development over the next two to five days. Winds are not expected to be conducive for significant development of this system as it moves west over the next couple of days.

Meanwhile, a disturbance over the southwestern Caribbean and near Honduras is producing disorganized showers and storms. This system is expected to move west-northwest across Honduras, southern Belize, and northern Guatemala over the next few days. By Wednesday, this low is forecast to emerge over the southern Bay of Campeche where conditions may become a little more conducive for development. The National Hurricane Center is giving this area a 20% chance of development over the next five days. Regardless, this system is expected to bring heavy rain over portions of Central America with the potential for flooding and mudslides.