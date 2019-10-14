MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami family that was carjacked on their way home from Disney World is speaking about their horror story.

The carjacking which took place on September 29th at a gas station in Palm City was caught on camera.

The video shows the suspect casually approaching their car in broad daylight, then stealing it at gunpoint.

It also shows how a mother is thrown to the ground, as she struggles to save her baby and her elderly mother, who were still in the car.

The carjacker then drives away, leaving Jaime Segona helpless on the ground.

A suspect is currently in custody and that family says they have a message for all the people who helped them.

“Yes, bad stuff happens, but we can’t forget all the good stuff and I truly appreciate everything everyone has done for us,” said carjacking victim Jaime Sagona.

Sagona is now breaking her silence.

She and her mother wanted to publicly thank the people who helped them through the terrifying ordeal, a day that was supposed to be remembered as a nice family trip to the happiest place on Earth.

From the doctors and nurses at the hospital to the deputies who worked to make sure justice was served, to the paramedic who bought her baby supplies with his own money.

“He brought the right formula, diapers, bottles, wipes and I cried, honestly, I cried. I think that was the only time I cried when I had stuff to feed the baby,” Sagona said.

“I’m just lucky to be alive, and my family as well. There are no words for that.”

Investigators say Jaquay Marlon Jean targeted the family at random.

The grandmother and baby were released about a mile and a half away.

Martin County detectives tracked the car to North Miami, where Jean lives, and arrested him a short time later.

“We keep getting hit from offenders south of us, in this case, Dade, sometimes it’s Broward, sometimes it’s Palm Beach County,” said Martin County Sheriff William Snyder.

Sagona’s arm is healing, and she says she is focused now on what matters.

“I get to hold my baby and watch him learn how to crawl. Every day I thank my mom is here, we’re here, we’re so lucky. I’m here. I recognize that we are so lucky,” Sagona adds.

Jean has a long criminal history and could spend the rest of his life in prison if he is convicted on all charges.