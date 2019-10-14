  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 4 News at 5PM
    5:30 PMCBS 4 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PMCBS 4 News at 6PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bicycle, Hialeah, hit and run, Local TV, Miami News, Miami Police, Miami-Dade

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police say they have arrested the driver who hit a 12-year-old boy on a bicycle and did not stop.

Police said it happened Saturday night near Northwest 14th Avenue and 29th Street in Hialeah.

The driver, identified as Jovani Herrera, 20, faced a judge in Miami on Monday morning.

Witnesses told the police that he left the scene but came back a few minutes later.

The boy was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital, suffering from multiple injuries. He remains in critical condition.

A $7,500 bond was set for Herrera and was told not to drive.

Comments