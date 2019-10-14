Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police say they have arrested the driver who hit a 12-year-old boy on a bicycle and did not stop.
Police said it happened Saturday night near Northwest 14th Avenue and 29th Street in Hialeah.
The driver, identified as Jovani Herrera, 20, faced a judge in Miami on Monday morning.
Witnesses told the police that he left the scene but came back a few minutes later.
The boy was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital, suffering from multiple injuries. He remains in critical condition.
A $7,500 bond was set for Herrera and was told not to drive.
