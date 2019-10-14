MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Technology can allow you to duplicate a house key in just minutes, but now one company is offering a new service that has some concerned.

The company KeyMe has kiosks across the country where customers can duplicate a key on the spot.

There are also apps that just need an uploaded photo of a key and they’ll send you a copy.

This convenient technology comes with concerns, and now security experts are looking at a KeyMe feature that lets customers make clones of electronic key cards that use radio-frequency identification known as RFID.

RFID cards and fobs allow the holders to access office buildings or even secure government facilities.

CBS News correspondent Steve Dorsey made a copy of his apartment building key fob for just $25 at a KeyMe kiosk inside a local convenience store.

The company even offers a sticker for your smartphone that contains the signal.

CBS News Security Analyst Paul Viollis says a criminal could gain access to a card, make a copy and enter a restricted area.

“I’m not saying that KeyMe should stop what it’s doing, what I am saying is that it should hit the pause button,” he said. “There needs to be 100 percent, without exception, 100 percent accountability of every single person that uses this technology.”

But Greg Marsh, the founder and CEO of KeyMe, said the machines make copying more secure than ever before.

“We can determine who made the key via the financial paper trail we have, security footage like an ATM, timestamp and what key was actually made,” he explained.

KeyMe said it does not store information that would link a RFID signal to a specific address. The company has kiosks nationwide and plans to expand to 10,000 locations at grocery stores, pharmacies and other retailers.