LAKE BUENA VISTA (CBSMiami/AP) – After being shut down for more than a week, Walt Disney World’s Skyliner is back in operation.
The aerial cable car system, which whisks visitors from theme parks to resorts, was closed to the public after it unexpectedly stopped, stranding passengers for up to three hours in the air.
Disney officials said the resort’s Disney Skyliner started operating again on Monday.
In a blog post, Disney officials said they have made training and operations adjustments following a review with the manufacturer. The blog post also said improvements were being made in how Disney workers communicate with Skyliner visitors.
The Skyliner, which had been open for less than a week, was closed after the cable cars stalled on October 5th. No cause has been made public.
Disney Skyliner connects Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios to four Disney resort hotels: Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, and the forthcoming Disney’s Riviera Resort, a Disney Vacation Club resort set to open Dec. 16, 2019.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.