BOCA RATON (CBSMiami) – Chaos erupted at the Town Center Mall in Boca Raton after a loud noise sent people scrambling for safety.

Police initially responded to a call of shots fired at the mall. They locked down the building and kept shoppers inside for hours as officers went door to door searching for a possible gunman.

“It was really scary,” said one shopper through tears who feared she may lose her life.

“We were walking to the center of the mall. I hear a loud boom. As I heard that loud boom, I looked back, all I see are kids and adults crying and yelling ‘get out, get out, active shooter’,” said shopper Stephanie Silva.

Chopper4 over the scene caught people walking swiftly to their cars, those left behind remained inside on lockdown. Police and SWAT team members in tactical gear with shields entering the mall.

“All we heard was ‘run, run, run, and evacuate’. So, we had no information on what was going on,” said store employee Anthony Diaz.

A thorough sweep by Boca Rato police found no shooter. One man was injured, however, when he hit a door trying to escape.

“The victim sustained a trauma injury by hitting his head on the door as he was leaving a particular area. Detectives were able to actually recover both blood and hair on that door so that seems to be at this point the source of his injuries,” said police spokesman Dan Alexander.

Police originally posted on Twitter that “One person with gunshot wound transported to Delray Medical Center.”

The tweet was later corrected, “There’s something that happened inside that mall today that caused people to be concerned, a lot of people at one time“

Investigators combed the parking lots, the stores, the food court, and not a single shell or weapon was found.

While investigators searched for answers about what started the panic, police blocked entrances. For relatives who showed up to the mall to search for their loved ones, law enforcement had a reunification center set up nearby.

Police finished evacuations around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. After, they allowed people to get their cars and re-enter the mall if they left items behind.

CBS4’s Ty Russell contributed to this report.