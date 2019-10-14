MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police are asking for the public’s help with any information they can provide that will lead to the arrest of the person who shot a cat on Sunday.
Police said a cat named ‘Roy’ was shot with a BB gun at around 6 p.m. in the area of the 19100 block of NW 12th Court.
Responding officers found Roy bleeding from a wound to his left side.
Yesterday evening our officers were alerted to an Animal Cruelty case where a pet cat was shot & seriously injured with a BB pellet in the area of NW 192 Ave & NW 12th Ct. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police.
➡️ https://t.co/HuOIrO7FkG pic.twitter.com/6YDA7oIqdk
— Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) October 14, 2019
Roy was taken to Leader Animal Emergency Hospital where a BB pellet was removed from its body.
Roy remains at the hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or call Crimestoppers at 954-493-TIPS.
