WATCH LIVECBS4 News At Noon
Filed Under:Animal Cruelty, BB Gun, Cat Shot, Cats, Local TV, Miami News, Pembroke Pines


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police are asking for the public’s help with any information they can provide that will lead to the arrest of the person who shot a cat on Sunday.

Police said a cat named ‘Roy’ was shot with a BB gun at around 6 p.m. in the area of the 19100 block of NW 12th Court.

Responding officers found Roy bleeding from a wound to his left side.

Roy was taken to Leader Animal Emergency Hospital where a BB pellet was removed from its body.

Roy remains at the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or call Crimestoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Comments