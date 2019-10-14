



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade corrections officer already accused of sexual battery is facing new charges after another woman comes forward.

Yulian Gonzalez, an 11-year employee of the Miami-Dade Department of Corrections, once again faced a judge Monday morning.

Police said a 26-year-old woman, who is on house arrest, came forward after she learned that Gonzalez was arrested.

According to the arrest report, Gonzalez forced the woman to drive to the “Nexx Motel” on NW 27th Avenue and have sex with him.

This follows the same narrative from the first victim, who told police Gonzalez would force her to have sex with him at the same motel.

Both women claim he threatened to violate their house arrest status and send them back to jail if they didn’t listen to him.

The director of the Miami-Dade Department of Corrections sent CBS4 News a statement following Gonzalez’s arrest.

“This investigation demonstrates our firm commitment to maintaining the public trust. We are saddened that the actions of one employee could tarnish the good work of the proud men and women of MDCR who dedicate their lives to ensuring the safety of the public. MDCR takes allegations of employee misconduct seriously and this arrest should send a strong message that employees involved in these types of crimes will not be tolerated and will be pursued to the fullest extent of the law.”

Gonzalez is now facing 24 counts of armed sexual battery and seven counts of armed kidnapping in total.

He has requested to be placed on house arrest, but that was denied and he remains behind bars.