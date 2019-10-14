Comments
Here is a list of AARP Events Around Miami
AARP FL Social + Life
- Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019 at 9:00am
- Florida National University
- Hialeah, FL
AARP CAREversations: A Family Caregiving Event
- Thursday, Oct 17, 2019 at 6:30pm
- Chambao Restaurant Miami, FL
Master Your Online Job Search – Intermediate Workshop
- Friday, Oct 25, 2019 at 11:30am
- Miami Dade Public Library Arcola Lakes Branch Miami, FL
Perfect Your Networking & Interview Skills – Intermediate Workshop
- Friday, Oct 25, 2019 at 1:30pm
- Miami Dade Public Library Arcola Lakes Branch Miami, FL
Bailando Masquerade Ball
- Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
- Double Tree Hotel (Miami Convention Center), Miami
AARP CAREversations: A Family Caregiving Event
- Tuesday, Oct 29, 2019 at 6:30pm
- Tony Roma’s, Sunny Isle Beach, Fl
Job Search in the Digital Age
- Thursday, Oct 31, 2019 at 2:00pm
- Miami Springs Branch Library, Miami Springs, FL
AARP CAREversations: A Family Caregiving Event
- Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019 at 6:30pm
- Las Vegas Cuban Cuisine – Pembrooke, Pines Pembroke Pines, FL
Master Your Online Job Search – Intermediate Workshop
- Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019 at 12:00pm
- African-American Research Library and Cultural Center, Ft. Lauderdale, FL
Perfect Your Networking & Interview Skills – Intermediate Workshop
- Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019 at 2:00pm
- African-American Research Library and Cultural Center, Ft. Lauderdale, FL
AARP CAREversations: A Family Caregiving Event
- Thursday, Nov 21, 2019 at 6:30pm
- Brio Tuscan Grille – The Villages at Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, FL
AARP Smart DriverTEK
- Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019 at 1:00pm
- Fred Hunter Community Center, Hollywood, FL
AARP Smart DriverTEK
- Monday, Dec 16, 2019 at 10:00am
- Elite Health Center, Davie, FL
CLICK HERE for more information on AARP TEK Workshops, AARP Smart Driver Courses and AARP Smart DriverTEK courses around Miami.
