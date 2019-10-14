WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
Here is a list of AARP Events Around Miami

AARP FL Social + Life

  • Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019 at 9:00am
  • Florida National University
  • Hialeah, FL

AARP CAREversations: A Family Caregiving Event

  • Thursday, Oct 17, 2019 at 6:30pm
  • Chambao Restaurant Miami, FL

Master Your Online Job Search – Intermediate Workshop

  • Friday, Oct 25, 2019 at 11:30am
  • Miami Dade Public Library Arcola Lakes Branch Miami, FL

Perfect Your Networking & Interview Skills – Intermediate Workshop

  • Friday, Oct 25, 2019 at 1:30pm
  • Miami Dade Public Library Arcola Lakes Branch Miami, FL

Bailando Masquerade Ball

  • Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
  • Double Tree Hotel (Miami Convention Center), Miami

AARP CAREversations: A Family Caregiving Event

  • Tuesday, Oct 29, 2019 at 6:30pm
  • Tony Roma’s, Sunny Isle Beach, Fl

Job Search in the Digital Age

  • Thursday, Oct 31, 2019 at 2:00pm
  • Miami Springs Branch Library, Miami Springs, FL

AARP CAREversations: A Family Caregiving Event

  • Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019 at 6:30pm
  • Las Vegas Cuban Cuisine – Pembrooke,  Pines Pembroke Pines, FL

Master Your Online Job Search – Intermediate Workshop

  • Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019 at 12:00pm
  • African-American Research Library and Cultural Center, Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Perfect Your Networking & Interview Skills – Intermediate Workshop

  • Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019 at 2:00pm
  • African-American Research Library and Cultural Center, Ft. Lauderdale, FL

AARP CAREversations: A Family Caregiving Event

  • Thursday, Nov 21, 2019 at 6:30pm
  • Brio Tuscan Grille – The Villages at Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, FL

AARP Smart DriverTEK

  • Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019 at 1:00pm
  • Fred Hunter Community Center, Hollywood, FL

AARP Smart DriverTEK

  • Monday, Dec 16, 2019 at 10:00am
  • Elite Health Center, Davie, FL

CLICK HERE for more information on AARP TEK Workshops, AARP Smart Driver Courses and AARP Smart DriverTEK courses around Miami.

 

