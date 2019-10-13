MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — A federal prison guard in Florida has been charged with taking bribes at the facility where he worked.

Court records shows that 47-year-old Victor DeJesus Jr. made his first appearance Friday in Miami federal court.

DeJesus faces several charges, including conspiracy to defraud the United States and commit bribery and bribery of a public official.

Investigators said DeJesus was working as a correctional officer at the Federal Correctional Institution in Miami before his arrest this week.

Officials said DeJesus has received thousands of dollars since as early as last December, when he began with smuggling cell phones, cigarettes and other contraband into the low security prison.

Two inmates have also been charged in the case.

Federal court records didn’t list an attorney for DeJesus.

