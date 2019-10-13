Filed Under:Boca Police, Boca Raton Shooting, Broward News, Florida News, Local TV, Town Center Mall


BOCA POLICE (CBSMiami) – The Boca Police Department says there is no active shooter at the Town Center Mall following reports of shots fired Sunday afternoon.

Boca PD tweeted that they’re still conducting an active search after finding one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

It’s still unclear how the person, who was taken to Delray Medical Center, sustained the gunshot wound. The person’s condition was not reported.

According to CBS12 reporter Lexi Nahl, shoppers told her the mall was put on lockdown. She added that shoppers heard a PA announcement to stay away from the doors.

Shopper Rachel Cohn tweeted video of police units, which she said was SWAT, heading towards the mall.

Other social media posts captured the tense situation as police with high-powered rifles moved through the mall.

Boca PD later confirmed SWAT was searching the mall.

Nahl reports shoppers heard another PA announcement that they will evacuated people store by store.

CBS12 had reported earlier that there was at least one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The ATF Miami Field Division tweeted that they were headed to the mall to help the Boca Police Department.



