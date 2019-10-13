



BOCA POLICE (CBSMiami) – The Boca Police Department says there is no active shooter at the Town Center Mall following reports of shots fired Sunday afternoon.

Boca PD tweeted that they’re still conducting an active search after finding one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Updating-no active shooter. Report of shots fired. One person with gunshot wound transported to Delray Medical Center. SWAT teams grid searching mall. If in mall shelter in place until officers reach you to evacuate you @bocapolice — Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) October 13, 2019

It’s still unclear how the person, who was taken to Delray Medical Center, sustained the gunshot wound. The person’s condition was not reported.

According to CBS12 reporter Lexi Nahl, shoppers told her the mall was put on lockdown. She added that shoppers heard a PA announcement to stay away from the doors.

Shoppers inside the Town Center Mall in Boca Raton tell me that the mall is currently on lockdown – an announcement over the PA system asked shoppers to stay away from the doors. I’m told many fled the scene. CBS12 has a call out to Boca PD. (Photos courtesy of Will Johansen) pic.twitter.com/PBLcXpditZ — Lexi Nahl (@LexiNahlTV) October 13, 2019

Shopper Rachel Cohn tweeted video of police units, which she said was SWAT, heading towards the mall.

Swat Team going in for active shooter #bocaraton pic.twitter.com/bttJQsKLpA — Rachel Cohn (@umdontbejelly) October 13, 2019

Other social media posts captured the tense situation as police with high-powered rifles moved through the mall.

Crazy at Boca Mall right now. hope people safe 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/rOYbGHWsYr — Rodney Parker (@RpSoles) October 13, 2019

Boca PD later confirmed SWAT was searching the mall.

All persons in Town Center Mall shelter in place while @bocapolice and SWAT teams conduct search of mall. — Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) October 13, 2019

Nahl reports shoppers heard another PA announcement that they will evacuated people store by store.

Shoppers inside the Town Center Mall say that an announcement just came over the PA system that officials will evacuate people store by store. — Lexi Nahl (@LexiNahlTV) October 13, 2019

CBS12 had reported earlier that there was at least one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Boca fire rescue tells CBS12 that one person is suffering from gunshot wounds from an incident in the Boca Town Center Mall. The mall remains on lockdown at this time — Lexi Nahl (@LexiNahlTV) October 13, 2019

The ATF Miami Field Division tweeted that they were headed to the mall to help the Boca Police Department.

BREAKING- @ATFMiami is enroute to the Town Center Mall in Boca Raton to provide assistance on a reported active shooter. For the latest updates and info, please follow @BocaPolice pic.twitter.com/gqSZXgmIRi — ATF Miami (@ATFMiami) October 13, 2019

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.