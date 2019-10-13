HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – An ambush at a Hialeah stoplight ends with a victim shot in the face and a shooter still on the run.

A man was seen clutching his mouth while being taken inside Ryder Trauma Center on Saturday morning.

Investigators have not confirmed his condition, saying only that he was shot in Hialeah.

Police spent several hours at the Rainbow Inn Motel along W Okeechobee Road near 29th Street.

Officers said the man was inside a car that pulled into the parking lot of the motel.

A spokesperson didn’t give a description of it, but investigators had yellow tape around two vehicles.

Detectives learned the man was shot blocks away from the motel.

Police said the car was stopped at a traffic light along W Okeechobee Road and 12th Avenue around 8 a.m. Saturday. That’s when another car pulled up and someone fired a gun and, at least one bullet hit a passenger.

Investigators said whoever was responsible took off immediately after the shooting.

It’s unclear if officers know who shot the man and why, but detectives believe the victim and suspect know each other.

CBS4’s Ty Russell is working to learn a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

If you know anything that can help officers, contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS.