MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are searching for a third suspect wanted in connection to the carjacking of a gas station employee at her work.

It happened September 19th at the Pro Energy gas station at 7055 North Miami Avenue.

The woman told police she had arrived for shift change and was sitting in her car as she filled her tank when a man approached her.

In reviewing the store’s surveillance video, police said it shows a man identified as 37-year-old Darrell Burns approach the woman’s car, grab her by the shoulders and throw her forcefully to the ground.

Burns then jumps into the vehicle and is joined by a second suspect, later identified as Jeremiah Moore and a third suspect.

Police said they fled southbound on North Miami Avenue from Northwest 79th Street.

The victim told police she knew all three suspects because they “frequent the gas station daily.”

Police responding to a disturbance call in the area of NW 2nd Avenue and NW 79th Street spotted the woman’s stolen car.

Moore reportedly approached the officers and said he was going to push it off the street. After removing a backpack from the back seat, Moore allegedly tried to make a run for it. He was taken into custody. Inside the backpack, police say they found the woman’s purse and some mail with her name on it.

Moore was arrested.

On October 1st, a fingerprint taken from the car came back as a match to Burns. He was located and arrested on October 9th.

They are being held without bond and face charges of robbery, carjacking, and burglary with assault or battery.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).