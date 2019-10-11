MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two teenage brothers, accused of having weapons in their car and on the campus of their high school, faced a judge Friday morning.

According to their arrest affidavits, a gun, brass knuckles, and knives were found in the vehicle on October 1st.

The first brother to face the judge was formally charged with one count of possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm by a minor, and possession of a weapon on school property.

His defense attorney told Judge Orlando Prescott that the teen had never been in trouble before.

“Not only has he never been in trouble before but he is a star athlete who has a scholarship to college he is a straight A student at Palmetto high school. He’s just a great student and he is doing well. This is an aberrant thing he did not bring a gun to school. They found it in the car. Because of this will affect his career,” he said.

He pointed out the gun was not brought to school in a backpack, which may indicate malicious intent, but was instead found in the car in the parking lot.

The lawyer said the gun actually belonged to his client’s brother who has admitted it was his. He said the arrest and court proceedings could have a negative effect on his client’s scholarship to Mecklenburg College.

“There are consequences, there always long term consequences, good, bad and indifferent and because he’s an athlete doesn’t bear anything with me,” said Judge Prescott.

In the end, the judge ruled that the teen would be released on home detention and would have to wear an ankle monitor. He was also forbidden from returning to the school.

The teen’s brother was next to go before the judge. He too was charged with one count of possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a weapon on school property and possession of a firearm by a minor.

The judge said since the teen admitted the gun was his, he would be held in secure detention until October 22nd.

Both teens entered not guilty pleas. A trial date for both was set for December 13th.