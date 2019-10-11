MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A Miami man, already charged with video voyeurism earlier this year, is now facing a sexual battery charge after meeting his victim on a dating website.

Joanka Ortiz, 21, appeared in bond court Friday morning.

According to the arrest report, Ortiz met a 22-year-old woman on a dating website.

On January 8, 2019, they agreed to meet at Black Point Park and Marina.

During a walk through the park, the arrest report states they stopped under a pavilion where he allegedly raped her.

Ortiz was taken into custody on Thursday, October 10 on the sex battery charge.

Police say Ortiz confessed to the crime.

This is not his first time in trouble with the law.

Prosecutors told the judge he is a danger to the community.

On March 17, Ortiz was working at Pet Supermarket on 189th Street and South Dixie Highway in Cutler Bay when he was charged with video voyeurism.

The arrest report says he was helping a female customer when he tried to take a picture with his cellphone underneath her skirt.

In court Friday, the judge set his bond at $5,000 and ordered him to stay off dating websites.

If he gets out, he will be placed on house arrest with GPS monitoring.