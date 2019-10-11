MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A four-year-old Miami boy suffering from a chronic illness is going to Disney World.

Escher is one of 30 kids who has been invited to stay at the Give Kids The World Village in Orlando, a 70-acre 4.9 star resort where the families stay during their weeklong vacation.

Give Kids The World Village caters directly to children with critical illnesses and features a wheelchair-accessible pool, movie theatre, carousel, beauty spa, putt-putt golf course, and a boundless playground.

American Airlines’ Something mAAgic Foundation teamed up with “Make a Wish” for another year of making these kids’ wishes come true.

The pilot for the flight was Owen Cotto.

“They celebrate Christmas every Tuesday. There’s ice cream. It’s like a big old playground,”

When asked about what he was excited to see, Escher said enthusiastically, “Spider-Man!”

He’ll be five in just two days. His mom said he’s been through a lot.

“Our son had cancer and went through just torture,” Talia said.

Escher’s family received a special ride through Miami International Airport in a superhero-themed shuttle.

But the fun didn’t end there. His fans and biggest supporters met him at the gate before take-off where they held a big party full of candy and popcorn.

Escher and his family will receive free passes to any theme park in Orlando during their seven-day stay.