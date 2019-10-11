MIAMI (CBS4) – Miami Beach police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting last weekend.

Police confirm that Keith Brown, 33, has been taken into custody in Miami-Dade. He will be taken to Miami Beach headquarters where he will be interviewed by detectives.

The shooting happened Sunday, October 6th, at 10th Street and Collins Avenue.

Brown is accused of shooting 32-year-old Latoya Michelle Wiggins. Surveillance tape obtained by CBS4 showed worried people scattering after the shots were fired. One witness said he heard four shots.

Police said it’s not known why Wiggins was shot just before she was to celebrate her 33rd birthday this Saturday.

Family members said Wiggins, a mother of one, had “gotten in trouble in Miami.”

Police said Wiggins was a cooperative witness in an active human trafficking case.

In a phone call earlier this week with CBS4’s Hank Tester, Wiggins’ mother said she has no doubts it was Brown who killed her daughter.

“When the police called me to tell me she was dead, I knew he had killed her,” said Tonya Wiggins, who lives in North Carolina.

Brown’s grandmother, Roberta Flennory, said he “has some serious mental health problems. He doesn’t seem right in the mind to me. He served time in prison. He did 10 years.”

Wiggins’ aunt said Brown was trouble.

“It was not a healthy relationship for her – lots of arguments and I have been encouraging her to get out of the situation,” said her aunt, Tosha Brown. “She had plans to come home at the end of this month, but unfortunately she did not make it.”