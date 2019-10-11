



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Bahamian family who had to leave their dog behind after Hurricane Dorian was reunited with their beloved pooch.

The Cornish family is complete once more now that their dog Box is back with them.

Friday afternoon, the dog was flown from the Bahamas to a private hangar at the Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport.

“We right now are so excited to have the puppy,” said owner Charlie Cornish.

After Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas the family had to leave Box behind when they evacuated.

“I hopped on a plane. It was heartbreaking. I said to my neighbor I have dog food. You have my house. You’ve got to take care of him,” said Cornish.

Thanks to the help of Wings of Rescue, International Fund for Animal Welfare, and Greatergood.org, Box was located and put on a plane.

“It’s the best Christmas present,” a family member said through tears.

Rescuers say Bahamians looking to reunite with their pets can get information at a central location Baarkbahamas.com