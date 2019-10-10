MIAMI (CBS4) – An overnight fire at Rumba’s Discoteque in Miami is being called suspicious.

The club, located off NW 7th Street and 45th Avenue went up in flames around 3 a.m.

Fire rescue said someone passing by reported seeing flames and smoke.

“As far as we can see, there is a lot of damage inside, but that’s going to be up to fire investigator to assess how much damage there really is,” said Miami Fire Rescue’s George Betancourt.

When crews arrived, the front door was open, a piece of plexiglass was pushed out and they found a single black glove on the ground.

There was also a notice posted on the front door by the landlord saying the owner must pay almost $17,000 in rent and late fees by today or vacate.

Fire rescue said they have not been able to get a hold of the owner.

“Immediate response time, getting here, assessing the situation as fast as they did, they were able to get into the structure and put this fire out quickly. That’s just what we do,” Betancourt said,

The cause of the fire is under investigation.