MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A serial thief who appears to be obsessed with electronic hair clippers was caught in the act on camera.
Now Miami police are releasing the video in hopes that someone recognizes him and gives them or Crime Stoppers a call.
The man in the video hit the same Sally Beauty Supply Store in midtown Miami twice in August. The first time was on August 18th, the second time four days later.
In the video, the man walks up to the shelf where the clippers are on display and then grabs several, throwing them into a plastic bag. He then walked out of the store without paying for them.
Police suspect the same man has done this before at the store, but since there was no video surveillance system in place at that time, they don’t know for sure.
Anyone with information on this man is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).
