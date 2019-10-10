MIAMI (AP) – Josh Rosen says he’s still trying out with the Miami Dolphins, even though the team’s quarterback competition for 2019 has been decided.

After supplanting veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 3, Rosen will start for the third game in a row Sunday against the Washington Redskins, and the job will remain his going forward, coach Brian Flores said Wednesday.

“It’s settled,” Flores said. “I like where Josh is. I think he’s improving on a week-to-week basis. I think he’s a young, talented player, and I think he needs to get in there and develop and get reps and just improve.”

Rosen ranks 34th in the 32-team NFL in passer rating, completion percentage and touchdown passes.

The Dolphins are 0-4 and have scored just two touchdowns all season, and Rosen has a 3-12 career record as a starter.

But the Dolphins want him to play so they can determine whether he might become their franchise quarterback.

“The way I am approaching this year is I feel like I am really just trying out for the team,” Rosen said. “I feel like I’m auditioning, and I’m trying to put my best foot forward and prove to everyone that I am the man moving forward. It’s a different circumstance than a lot of other quarterbacks have been put in, but it is the one that I have been given, and I am taking it in full stride. I’m excited to hopefully prove over these next 12 weeks that I am their guy moving forward.”

Rosen was the No. 10 overall draft pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 and started 13 games for them as a rookie. He became expendable in April when they used the No. 1 overall pick this year to draft Kyler Murray.

Miami acquired Rosen in an April trade. Regardless of how he plays the rest of the season, the Dolphins are expected to take a quarterback early in the 2020 draft.

“Hopefully he just continues to improve today, tomorrow and over the course of the season,” Flores said.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)