HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Hollywood Police say someone shot and killed a man in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Plunkett Street overnight Thursday, and they say finding three women who may have witnessed or heard something may help them crack the case.

In the surveillance video, three women are walking in a hallway of the complex, located just north of Pembroke Road and just east of State Road 7.

Seconds later a man walks into the hallway, peers after the women and appears to speak to them.

The women walk back into the hallway and the women and the man head towards the parking lot.

Police say a short time later the man was shot and killed.

People who live at the complex were stunned.

“I’ve been living here like eight years and nothing like this has ever happened here,” said a resident.

Police say they have no motive in the killing and no suspects.

However, investigators are hopeful they can track the women down and that they might provide some much needed information about the murder.

Kevin Jean identified the victim as his nephew — Dino Julien.

Jean said the family wants answers.

“Everybody loved him,” Jean said. “All we want to know is why? Why Dino?

If you have information on the murder or know the three women in the video, you’re asked to call Hollywood Police or Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.