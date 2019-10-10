PALM CITY (CBSMiami/AP) — A Treasure Coast man is accused of provoking a small alligator to bite his arm and then pouring beer into its mouth.
Timothy Kepke of Hobe Sound and Noah Osborne of Stuart were charged last week with unlawfully taking an alligator.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers began investigating in August following a complaint of Osborne, 22, catching the alligator in Palm City and handing to Kepke.
Kepke, 27, appears in a video to let the reptile bite his forearm. The video also shows Kepke feeding the alligator beer as it struggles. When officers interviewed Kepke last month, he reportedly acknowledged that he was in the video and said the gator was alive when they released it.
The men were released on bond.
