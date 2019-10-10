



POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – An emotional plea for answers Thursday from the family of a man killed by a hit-and-run driver a month ago.

The family of 61-year-old Henry Zukowski is begging for answers.

“My family can’t start to move on without knowing what happened and why and why no one has come forth yet,” said Megan Zukowski, Henry’s daughter. “It’s not right. My father didn’t deserve to die like that. Any information, any information at all can help us, help us mend our hearts and to move one, if at all possible.”

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said the hit-and-run happened on Sept. 25 at 5:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of East Copans Road in Pompano Beach.

Deputies said Zukowski was crossing the street when he was hit by a Honda that didn’t stop. He was then hit by another car that couldn’t stop in time. The driver of the second car also took off.

Zukowski died at the scene.

BSO is looking for a metallic gray Honda Civic with damage to the right front fender and passenger-side door. The passenger’s side-view mirror was also broken off.

If you know anything, please call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to an arrest, and you can remain anonymous.